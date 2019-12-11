7-year-old boy dies 2 days after crash in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 7-year-old involved in a crash Monday evening in Fayetteville died from his injuries, according to an update from Fayetteville police.

Police responded to the crash at 6:11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Hope Mills and Ashton roads. A 2012 Kia sedan driven by 20-year-old Kamran Figaro collided with a 2012 Kia sedan driven by 27-year-old Joseph Simmons, a news release said.

Figaro had two passengers — a 9-year-old boy and the 7-year-old boy who died — in the car at the time. Figaro and the 9-year-old boy suffered serious injuries, police said. There was no update on their conditions.

The crash is still under investigation.





