FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Many Fort Bragg soldiers are struggling to find child care.

According to Fort Bragg leaders, all nine child care facilities at the military installation are at capacity, with 700 to 800 children on the waiting list.

“Staffing is definitely an issue,” Jennifer Hodges, the Deputy Director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Fort Bragg said.

Hodges said child care centers on the post are not fully staffed, and less staff means a limited capacity for the number of kids they are able to serve.

It’s the same scenario at other large military installations.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been tough for installations to find and maintain child care employees.

“Childcare, you know, is a really difficult position. You’re an educator. You are caring for these children, 8 to 10 hours a day depending. It takes a special person to do that,” Hodges said.

Fort Bragg is turning to civilians to help out with the child care employee shortage.

“We are really trying to get that message out that ‘hey, this is a great opportunity for you, you’re serving the mission in a civilian capacity’,” Hodges said.

Fort Bragg is also building a child care facility that could be big enough for more than 300 children. However, adequate staffing would still be needed.

If you would like to apply for a childcare position at Fort Bragg go to usajobs.gov.