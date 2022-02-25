FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In the coming days, 7,000 additional U.S. troops will be deployed to Germany.

Those additional troops will come from Fort Stewart and Fort Carson with a deployment happening as chaos erupts in Ukraine after Russia invaded and attacked.

“I can tell you from the veteran community, veterans are upset,” said Franco Webb, a U.S. Army veteran.

Webb said he’s very concerned that a potential world war is on the horizon.

“The overall question is somebody going to fire a nuke? And then what happens?” Webb said.

Webb is also the owner of Fayetteville Bakery & Café. He said he’s worried countries including North Korea and China could join Russia.

He said the strategy of Russia’s president is to muscle flex.

“At this point, there is nothing going to stop him. Except for an overwhelming show of force and it can’t just be the U.S.,” he said.

North Carolina State Senator Kirk deViere said he’s concerned for the troops.

“I’m extremely concerned about the safety of our troops and they go into potentially harm’s way,” deViere said.

President Joe Biden has said he is not sending troops into Ukraine. Troops from Fort Bragg are already deployed and they will stay in Poland.