77-year-old man killed in shooting as ‘disturbance’ reported in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say that a man was shot and killed during a “disturbance” Saturday night.

The incident was reported just after 10:05 p.m. in the 1000 block of Henderson Avenue, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed there was a disturbance prior to the shooting,” the news release said.

The victim, identified as Raymond McFayden, 77, of Fayetteville, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

McFayden, who lived in the 1000 block of Henderson Avenue, later died at the hospital, police said.

Police said the suspect in the shooting was “not on the scene” when officers arrived.

No information was provided about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Catlett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543.

More headlines from CBS17.com: