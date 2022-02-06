8 injured are treated at scene after Fayetteville apartment fire displaces 12 residents

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — At least eight people were treated at the scene after a fire damaged several apartments in Fayetteville Sunday evening, officials said.

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. at Mt. Sinai Homes apartments at 722 Blue St., which is just south of Fayetteville State University, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials.

When crews arrived at the scene, flames were seen coming from the second floor of the apartments, officials said.

One person called 911 and said he could not get out of his apartment. He was later removed — along with 11 others on the second floor.

Eight residents were treated for injuries at the scene by Cape Fear Valley EMS and Fayetteville fire crews.

The Red Cross is helping 12 people who are displaced from their homes.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.