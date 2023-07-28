The scene at the home in the 3300 block of Mercedes Drive Tuesday afternoon. Photo from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A child that was injured in a Tuesday shooting has died.

Eight-year-old Jenesis Dockery died Thursday from a gunshot wound she suffered at a home in the 3300 block of Mercedes Drive, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported just after 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday. The home where the shooting happened is located just off Interstate 95 in a neighborhood off Huckleberry Road.

She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, and was initially listed in critical condition late Tuesday afternoon, deputies said.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office detectives are currently investigating the case.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit Detective S. Odenwelder at (910) 677-5477 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.