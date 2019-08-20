82nd Airborne soldier’s overdose death under investigation

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – An 82nd Airborne soldier’s overdose death is under investigation, officials confirmed to CBS 17.

Fort Bragg confirmed Tuesday the death of Pvt. Zayvier Clay, 19.

The time of Clay’s death was not immediately available.

“Our paratroopers are the lifeblood of this division and any loss is felt across our formation,” said Lt. Col. Mike Burns.

Fayetteville police said Clay’s death is being ruled as an overdose.

An arrest has been made in connection with the soldier’s death.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

