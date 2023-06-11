FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday a wildfire broke out off Tabor Church Road southeast of Fayetteville affecting over 20 acres.

A call about the fire came in around 3:30 p.m. off Snowbird Road, officials said.

So far, nine fire departments and the North Carolina Forestry Service have responded and are still on the scene, according to Gene Booth, the director of Cumberland County Emergency Management.

Vander Fire Department is the main agency involved, Booth said.

