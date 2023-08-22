FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department and the Office of Juvenile Justice have charged nine juvenile suspects and one adult suspect for vehicle thefts involving Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

Detectives have charged nine juvenile offenders with a total of 58 charges related to the vehicle thefts dating back to July 8, police say.

The total number of charges are as follows:

Possession of a handgun by a minor (3 counts)

Larceny of a motor vehicle (12 counts)

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle (19 counts)

Felony conspiracy (19 counts)

Resist, delay, or obstruct an officer (1 count)

Misdemeanor larceny (2 counts)

Misdemeanor conspiracy (2 counts)

Detectives have also charged Ditanier Davis, 19 of Hope Mills, with three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, five counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, five counts of felony conspiracy, and resist, delay or obstruct an officer.

Fayetteville police say that this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected.