9 people displaced after 2 apartment fires within 45 minutes in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two apartment fires less than an hour apart Saturday afternoon left nine people displaced in Fayetteville, fire officials say.

The first fire was reported at 12:40 p.m. at the Rose Hill Garden Apartments at 207-A Tiffany Ct., according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials.

“Upon arrival of the first fire department unit, smoke was seen coming from the front door. A fire was located inside on the first floor of the apartment,” the news release said.

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze, but seven people from the one unit were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The second fire was reported about 40 minutes later at McArthur Parks Apartments at 608-203 Cassell Dr., according to a news release.

“Upon arrival of the first fire department unit, heavy smoke was noted visible from the second floor of the building,” the news release said.

The blaze was found on a stove and was extinguished by Fayetteville fire crews.

The two people living there have been displaced. The Red Cross may end up helping the victims, the news release said.

So far, officials say no other units were impacted.

The cause of the first fire is being investigated. No one was injured in either fire.