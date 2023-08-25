FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A retired Fayetteville police captain now in the nonprofit sector is giving back to the community he served.

Representing the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition, retired Capt. Lars Paul stopped by the police department this week to donate about $9,000 worth of Naloxone, otherwise referred to as Narcan. The drug is a powerful tool in treating overdose patients in emergency situations.

The Fayetteville Police Department was one of the first agencies in North Carolina to begin equipping their officers with Narcan in 2013. A spike in overdoses began in 2020 and officers in the city of Fayetteville have responded to over 500 overdoses in so far this year.

Paul, who serves as NCHRC’s Technical Assistant Coordinator to Law Enforcement Operations, said he hopes the donation better equips officers who respond to overdoses.

In a statement from Police Chief Kimberle Braden, he said, “Officers are often first on scene to an overdose. Narcan has the ability to reverse the opiate overdose, making this small piece of equipment a vital component of an officer’s response.”