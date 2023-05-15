FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville police officer dialed 911 just days before he and his wife died in a reported murder-suicide.

Officer Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez, 53, and his wife Yenitza Torres were found dead with gunshot wounds inside their home on April 28. The Fayetteville Police Department did a wellness check after he did not show up for his shift.

Less than 48 hours before their deaths, on April 26, Tavarez-Rodriguez called 911.

He described an incident after the couple returned home around 10 p.m.

Tavarez-Rodriguez initially told the 911 dispatcher it was not a call for an emergency. It was a call for service.

“I was having dinner with my wife and she had too much to drink,” Tavarez-Rodriguez told the dispatcher.

The dispatcher asked if he was involved in a disturbance with his wife.

“I wouldn’t call it a disturbance. I just want to cover myself,” Tavarez-Rodriguez said.

In the 3-minute call, a woman’s voice could be heard saying “You didn’t tell them you hit my ear because you were drunk,” in Spanish.

The dispatcher told Tavarez-Rodriguez to avoid any further contact so, things didn’t escalate. She ensured him an officer was on the way.

According to Fayetteville police, an officer did respond to the 911 call. However, the responding officers did not make a report.

Two days later, police found Tavarez-Rodriguez and Torres dead.

The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the case.