911 call reveals stunning details in Fayetteville frying pan murder

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 911 call reveals new information about the beating death of Fayetteville woman who was hit repeatedly with a frying pan.

Maria Adame, 67, died Friday night at a home on South Cool Spring Street. In the 911 call, 21-year-old Abigail Tipton says Adame attacked her first.

DISPATCH: Does anyone need medical attention?

CALLER: The woman who assaulted me. I defended myself. She came at me with a knife ma’am.

Tipton repeatedly tells the dispatcher that she had to defend herself. She refers to Adame as her mother-in-law, but police said Adame was the mother of Tipton’s boyfriend.

“She came at me with the, first the knife, and then she came at me with the pan. I, I took the pan and I, I defended myself. I smacked her with it, ma’am.

I hit her with the cup because she was lunging at me with the knife. Then I ran out,” Tipton said in the 911 call.

Tipton ends the call telling the dispatcher she is pregnant and is hiding in her room. She says Adame is in the kitchen.

According to an arrest report, Tipton admitted to hitting Adame in the head with a cup, then holding her down on the floor and hitting her several times in the head with a frying pan, even breaking the handle off the pan.

The report says Adame’s son, Eugene, left the house as the situation escalated. The report also says Tipton called him first and then called 911.

According to the arrest report, Tipton had blood all over her, bruises and what appeared to be self-inflicted scratches, but claimed they were from the knife.

