FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple 911 calls are providing new details into the shooting death of a U.S. Army veteran in Cumberland County.

Jossiel Rodriguez Perez, 40, was shot and killed on Smith Road on the evening of Nov. 27.

In a 911 call, a man said he was Perez’s friend. The man said Perez and other victims were tracking down their stolen trailer. The GPS on the trailer brought them to Smith Road.

“My boy’s trailer was getting robbed and he had a GPS on it, and we had called the cops about it, and they on their way,” the 911 caller said.

He said they arrived before the officers did and the suspected thieves opened fire on them, wounding Perez. He later died at the hospital.

His funeral is set for Tuesday in Fayetteville. Perez’s wife said he leaves behind three children, and he worked as a general manager at a Fayetteville area McDonald’s.

So far, no one has been arrested for the murder of the former 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office would only tell CBS 17 that it is an open and active investigation.