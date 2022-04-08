FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police just released the 911 calls in connection to a deadly shootout among biker gangs back on March 19th.

That gunfight ended with three deaths and several others injured.

While dodging bullets, a guest at The Baymont Ramada on Owen Drive made a terrifying 911 call.

“My jeep might have been shot, I’m still on the floor,” the caller said. “I’m from out of town…people are screaming. I’m in room 128.”

Just outside of room 128, three men were shot and killed, including 37-year-old Keith Dickey, 42-year-old William Franklin Davis Sr. and 49-year-old Donald Dillenbeck.

Fayetteville police said a fight among the Hells Angels, Red Devils, Infamous Ryders and La Familia Motorcycle Gangs ended in tragedy.

“It was about 10 to 15 bikers all together, with like 3 cars behind them,” one 911 caller said.

Multiple witnesses dialed 911, including a Door Dash driver who was passing by the hotel.

“People out there shooting – firing,” the driver told a 911 dispatcher.

The shooting happened just across the street from Cape Fear Valley Hospital.

“I saw like the uh flashes from the shooting,” another caller told 911 dispatcher.

Even a hospital supervisor requested extra security as victims rolled in.

“She wanted extra security and then she asked for (the) police department,” a hospital employee calling 911 said.

While there have been no arrests so far connected to the shooting deaths, officials do know that two men were arrested and charged with assault, for a fight, at a nearby gas station prior to the deadly shootout between gangs.