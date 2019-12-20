A Christmas surprise for Fayetteville pediatric patients

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Pediatric patients at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center got a Christmas surprise Thursday.

Parker Pawn and Jewelry employees dropped off toys and games for children to have.

Christopher and Ashley Romaine say their daughter Morganlee has been sick with pneumonia.

“A lot of anxiety, stress, tired, lack of sleep, haven’t really had a full nights sleep in four days,” the Romaine’s said.

4-year-old Osacar had an asthma attack.

“Just want them to get better, there’s not really anything else to think of, it’s just one track,” said his dad Oscar Collins.

“Just worrying if they’re ok and they’re healthy, that’s really all we wish for, the toys and everything is great but the health and our family is most important,” said Melanie Keefe with Parker Pawn and Jewelry.

Keefe says this is the 11th year her business has donated toys to hospital patients.

“This time of year brings joy to our hearts, it’s Christmas, it’s the holidays, it’s giving back,” Keefe said.

“She hasn’t been feeling good for the past few days, she’s starting to feel better today, then something like that really cheered her up,” Christopher said.

“You don’t expect all that stuff,” Collins said. “It’s cool because the kid sits there in the hospital and they’re kind of bored there’s nothing to do they don’t want to be here then something happens, changes the mood a little bit, it’s pretty cool.”

