RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man listened to his family when they picked his Powerball numbers, and it paid off in a big way.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Trevor Stewart, 56, won $150,000 in a Powerball drawing last week.

“I asked family members to choose the numbers and that’s what I play,” Stewart said. “Been playing them for years.”

The $3 Power Play ticket he bought online matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000, and that jackpot tripled when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters and took home $106,516 after taxes were withheld.

He says he will use the money to pay bills and save the rest.