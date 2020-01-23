‘A hidden gem’: Fort Bragg’s Fisher House serves injured military members and their families

As thousands of Fort Bragg soldiers are currently on rapid deployments to the Middle East, we are highlighting a non-profit that’s standing by ready to help any injured soldiers and their families back home.

We took a tour of the Fort Bragg Fisher House.

“It is a hidden gem,” said Manager Vivian Wilson. “Many military members are not familiar with the Fisher House until unfortunately they’ve had to use one.”

It’s next to the Womack Army Medical Center, and serves as a free home away from home for people getting medical treatments.

“You want to be their surrogate family,” Wilson said.

It was built in 2016 and has 11 bedrooms. It includes food and any essential item families might need.

“Just provide an oasis for them while they’re going through a difficult time with their loved one being in the hospital,” Wilson said.

Fisher Houses are located at VA’s and military bases throughout the country.

They house military members, active duty or retired, who live at least 50 miles away and are undergoing medical treatments.

Their families and caretakers are also eligible to stay.

“The best part of Fisher Houses are the families because they provide comfort and care to each other.”

One of Vivian’s family members is part of the rapid deployments to the Middle East.

She knows the toll deployments can take on families.

“We immediately reached out and said this is what’s going on, we stand by here to assist.”

Vivian works firsthand with soldiers who have Traumatic Brain Injuries and other extremely difficult wounds of war.

“You see what these parents are going through and you see their pain, we would not deserve to be here if we did not feel the pain for them.”

On average the Fort Bragg Fisher House serves 16 families a month.

“We want to lift the spirits of these families,” Wilson said. “There’s no greater calling in my lifetime.”