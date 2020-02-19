‘A miracle’ plane did not catch fire after 3 students, pilot injured in Cumberland County crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — At least three people remained in the hospital Tuesday after a plane crash at the Gray’s Creek Airport in Cumberland County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened during the first Aviation Exploration Day hosted by Cumberland County Workforce Development and Cape Fear Aviation.

The pilot’s grandfather is a firefighter, and was one of the first to respond to the crash.

“The plane was leaking fuel so they had to get him out,” said Gray’s Creek Fire Department Station 24 Chief Joe Marsh. “It was a miracle there wasn’t a fire.”

Marsh says his grandson, 19-year-old Jake Parsons, was lying on the ground when he arrived.

“You try to focus on the job at hand and when you get home you cry.”

Jake is in stable condition at UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital.

Three students were on board as part of the career day.

All of them were taken to the hospital.

“I don’t know how anybody survived to be honest with you, the plane was messed up pretty bad,” Marsh said. “Why it didn’t catch on fire — it’s because the Lord was there.”

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the three students injured were Dominique Northcutt, Justin Elliot and Vanessa Leal.

Cape Fear Valley Hospital said Leal is in good condition as of Tuesday night.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.

