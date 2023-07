A Fayetteville firefighter with the kitten he rescued. (Fayetteville Fire department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville firefighters were in for a “purrfect” surprise after a kitten was rescued from a car engine.

Fayetteville firefighters from station 17 helped a resident earlier this week remove a kitten from their car engine. Officials said the kitten got stuck in the engine compartment.

A firefighter was able open the Honda’s front hood and used a tool to pry the engine compartment open.

The kitten did not appear to be injured.