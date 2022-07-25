FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On a Sunday afternoon in August, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers minor league baseball team will be hosting its first-ever “Ability Awareness Day” at Segra Stadium.

The August 14 game, starting at 2:05 p.m., will put the Woodpeckers up against the Down East Wood Ducks based in Kinston, North Carolina.

According to a Monday press release, the organization’s Ability Awareness Day initiative is all about “promoting inclusion and celebrating the abilities of all people within Fayetteville and Cumberland County.”

FREE baseball skills clinic & sensory-friendly space

The game day will kick off with Special Olympics of Cumberland County athletes participating in a free baseball skills clinic.

Just before the first pitch, the Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Buddy Sports baseball team will take the field with the Woodpeckers to join them for the starting lineups and the national anthem. Also, an auction will take place throughout the game for a signed Houston Astros autographed ball with all proceeds going to ServiceSource, Miller’s Crew, Bravery Kids Gym and the Vision Resource Center.

To the delight of many kids and parents, there will even be a room transformed inside Segra Stadium to create a spot that is sensory-friendly for anyone who may feel overwhelmed by the noise, crowd or other factors. Stations that are sensory-friendly will also be throughout the ballpark’s concourse.

Fans can also utilize sensory friendly bags that can be checked out that include headphones, fidget toys and cue cards. These are available at the guest services table during all Woodpeckers games.

Want to join in on the Ability-Inclusive themed night at Segra Stadium? Here’s where you can find Woodpeckers tickets online.