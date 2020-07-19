Active shooter report at Fayetteville’s Cross Creek Mall was false, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police responded to a shots fired report at a second mall in central North Carolina Saturday afternoon.

Fights and fireworks led to 911 callers reporting gunfire at Crabtree Valley Mall earlier Saturday afternoon.

Around 6:20 p.m., Fayetteville police received a call about “an active shooter” at the food court at Cross Creek Mall, according to a news release from police.

The release said the 911 call center received many calls about such a shooter.

“Officers from all over the city responded immediately,” the news release said.

Police arrived at the mall and determined no shots were fired.

The incident that spurred the gunfire reports was a “disturbance” between two people in which one person threw chairs, “which sounded like gunshots,” police said.

One of the two people involved in the incident pulled out a gun, but it was not fired, according to the news release.

Both had left the scene before police arrived. No one was arrested.

If anyone has information concerning this disturbance is asked to contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

More headlines from CBS17.com: