FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In the continuance of what the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said is a “trend of fake 911 calls of active shooters” across the nation, a hoax call was made Thursday morning at a high school in Fayetteville.

A 911 call claimed that multiple students of Jack Britt High School had been shot, the sheriff’s office said. More than seven agencies responded to the school on Rockfish Road immediately to ensure the safety of all in the school.

However, there was “never an actual threat or shooting at Jack Britt High School,” the sheriff’s office said in a release later Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office, Cumberland County EMS, Fayetteville Police Department, Hope Mills Police Department, Holmes Security, multiple fire departments and several more agencies rushed to the campus following the fake call.

The sheriff’s office said it is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (910) 677-5448 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).