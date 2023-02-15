FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said a man is now facing additional charges in connection to a string of sexual assaults.

On Tueday, officers said their cold case sexual assault unit obtained additional charges on 38-year-old Christopher James McMillan.

McMillian was originally arrested Dec. 14 after being accused of a series of rapes and kidnappings that happened in 2007.

The additional charges stem from a series of rapes and kidnappings that happened between 2010 and 2012, police said.

Detectives said McMillan would offer his victims rides, then take them to a secluded location and sexually assault them.

“The initial investigation in 2010 and 2012 went unsolved due to limitations in DNA technology,” the police department said in a release.

The sexual assault kits from the cases were recently submitted for testing and McMillan was identified as a suspect, police said.

On Nov. 7, detectives originally charged McMillian with:

Three counts of first-degree rape

Two counts of first-degree kidnapping

First-degree sexual offense

Communication of threats

As of Tuesday, he is additionally charged with:

First- and second-degree rape

First- and second-degree kidnapping

Two counts of first-degree sexual offense

Communications of threats

As a result of the additional charges, officers said McMillan remains in the Cumberland County Jail under a $800,000 bond.

Prior to the new charges, his bond was $200,000.

Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (910) 433-1851 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.

If you have been, or are, a victim of sexual assault, detectives say they work with victim advocates from the Phoenix Center to ensure victims receive appropriate care and access to resources. The Phoenix Center can be reached by phone at 910-485-7273.