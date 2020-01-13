‘Never mind’- Fort Bragg reopens All American Gate

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – Fort Bragg said it was forced to close its All American Gate on Monday due to “administrative action.”

The Army post released the information on Facebook at 12:01 p.m.

“Please avoid the area,” the Facebook post read.

Just 33 minutes later, Fort Bragg said the entryway had been reopened.

All American Access Control Point located on the All American Freeway off Interstate-295.

Fort Bragg did not release further detail on the incident.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com: