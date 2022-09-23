FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — All American Week is back at Fort Bragg, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

It’s a long-standing U.S. Army tradition, celebrating the history, legacy, and mission of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.

“Really celebrate what it means to be a member of this division and to be all Americans,” said Lt. Col. Brett Lea, with the 82nd Airborne Division.

Past and present paratroopers have come from hundreds of miles away to celebrate their service at All American Week. This is the first time the event has been held since 2019.

“Now that we are beyond the pandemic and celebrate this really remarkable division,” Lt. Col Lea said.

Fort Bragg usually hosts this event leading up to Memorial Day. This year it was postponed until September, after the deployment of troops to Europe amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The most recent activation is just an example of the fact that when the president calls, he calls us and we respond and handle any kind of mission they hand to us,” Lt. Col. Lea said.

The four-day event starts Monday morning with thousands of soldiers running on post. There will be a memorial ceremony to honor paratroopers who paid the ultimate sacrifice on Tuesday.

Wednesday there will be a Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

“This is really a special event where the today’s paratroopers can look at the service of former paratroopers who have set the standard and defined the legacy they are now upholding,” Lt. Col. Lea said.

Here is a list of events next week:

Sept. 26: Division Run – 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. – Long Street

Sept. 26: Old Timers Breakfast – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – 2nd Brigade Combat Team Dining Facility

Sept. 27: 10 Miler – 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. – Simmons Army Airfield

Sept. 27: Prayer Breakfast – 7:00 a.m. to 9 a.m. – Iron Mike Conference Center

Sept. 27: Division Memorial Ceremony – 11 a.m. to noon – 82nd Airborne Museum

Sept. 27: Family Fun Run – 5:50 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Ardennes Street

Sept. 28: All American Hall of Fame – 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – 82nd Airborne Division Hall of Heroes on Ardennes

Sept. 29: Division Review – 10 a.m. – Pike Field

Monday through Wednesday, visitors can come down to the Advanced Airborne School for the opportunity to learn about Airborne operations and exit the 34-foot Tower.

There will be other activities and events from Monday through Thursday. All American Week is open to the public.

For a complete list of events and directions go to 82nd Airborne or scan the QR code below with your smartphone.