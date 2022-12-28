FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Kemberle Braden, Fayetteville Police Department’s current assistant chief has been officially selected to take the lead in 2023 as the city’s next chief.

With the retirement of Chief Gina Hawkins around the corner on Jan. 17, City Manager Doug Hewett announced in a Wednesday morning press briefing the city’s decision to promote Braden.

“I’m extremely thankful for this opportunity to continue to serve the residents of Fayetteville which I have called home for more than 45 years,” said Braden. “I look forward to bringing what I have learned throughout my career to lead the police force as those have done before me.”

Braden’s background includes 26 years of service with the Fayetteville Police Department.

He began as an officer in 1996 and has been promoted over the years to ranks including sergeant, lieutenant, captain, major and most recently assistant chief since that appointment in May 2022.

Braden has received the honors of the “Police Purple Heart” and “Officer of the Year” in 2002.

Braden has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy Leadership Development course and the Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management Institute for Police.

“We are truly fortunate to have identified exceptionally qualified candidates through the search, and making an internal hire exemplifies how well we cultivate and nurture talent from within,” said Hewett.

“Throughout the entire process, Chief-Select Braden has shown us his authenticity, professionalism, leadership, desire to serve and dedication to our City and this police department. I am confident in his ability to lead the Fayetteville Police Department into the future with innovation and collaboration,” Hewett added.

Braden will be stepping into the role following Hawkins who has served as chief since 2017.