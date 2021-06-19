After chase, police arrest man linked to 20+ car thefts in Fayetteville, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they have captured a man sought in more than 20 vehicle thefts after a chase and crash Saturday afternoon.

The chase which involved a Ford truck that was stolen earlier Saturday ended in the crash around 5 p.m. that has closed Santa Fe Drive for inbound traffic.

Norman Lynn Helton, 35, was taken into custody after a PIT maneuver by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was used to disable the stolen truck, police said.

A woman who is the known associate of the suspect has also been arrested, Fayetteville police said.

Police said earlier in the week they were looking for Helton. He is wanted on multiple counts related to stealing vehicles in the Fayetteville area, as well as assault with a firearm/deadly weapon on police and fleeing police, according to authorities.

On Friday, police said Helton was last seen in a red 2010 four-door Chevrolet Silverado. They said he’s linked to at least 22 motor vehicle thefts in the Fayetteville area. All but four vehicles have been recovered, police said.

On Saturday, police said officers got a call about a suspicious red Chevrolet pickup truck on private property in the Massey Hill neighborhood.

When officers got to the pickup truck, there were two people inside. Both people ran away and into a wooded area.

Police arrested Lashante Chantel Fisher, 28. She is a known associate of Helton, police said.

Helton has used a firearm in at least one of the carjackings, Fayetteville police said. They said he has been targeting businesses where customers leave vehicles running and unattended.