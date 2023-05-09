FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville tragedy leads to two grieving siblings meeting each other in person for the very first time — at the same place their father took his last breath.

Shawn and his sister Tiffany Hair share the same father, 61-year-old Elijah Hair. His body was found on Sunday morning on the side of Bunce Road in Fayetteville. Police said a driver hit him while he was walking and left him on the side of the road.

“It’s not enough time. It’s not enough time. It’s not fair. It’s not fair man,” Shawn Hair said.

Tiffany Hair lives in the Charlotte area and just recently reconnected with her father.

“This is the man that brought me into this world, that created me, and somebody being careless and reckless took my father away from me and my brothers,” she said.

These siblings said their dad retired from being a lumberjack after getting injured previously. He enjoyed taking long morning walks on Bunce Road for exercise.

“He would walk his community, because this is his community, and he doesn’t like to see trash on the ground,” Shawn said.

The Fayetteville Police Department said the driver who hit Elijah Hair was in either a dark-colored SUV or large vehicle.

“It’s been two days now [and] nobody has called. Nobody turned themselves in. They’re just living their life while we lost a life,” Tiffany said.

According to Fayetteville police, this is the third deadly hit-and-run so far this year in Fayetteville. There were a total of three for all of 2022.

“Everybody got to do better driving. We have to take care of one another,” Shawn said. “God forbid that happen to us. But I would never want that to happen to nobody else.”

The heartbroken siblings left handwritten messages at a makeshift memorial on Tuesday while yearning to hear their dad’s voice again.

“Love you daddy,” Tiffany said placing a note.

This family is going to need a lot of help burying their father, they said.

They said he didn’t have any life insurance. They have set up a GoFundMe page and are also accepting flower donations.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.