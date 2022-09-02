Korey Latham in a photo from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing teenager Friday night.

Korey Latham, 16, who suffers from cognitive impairment, was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to a Silver Alert from the sheriff’s office.

Latham was last spotted leaving Westover High School, at 277 Bonanza Drive in Fayetteville, deputies said in the alert.

Officials said Latham “needs to be located quickly.”

Latham was wearing a black hoodie, a black t-shirt, sweat pants, black Vans shoes when he vanished, the alert said.

He is 5-feet-6 tall, weighs about 160 pounds, has blue eyes and brown shoulder-length hair, officials said.

Anyone with information about Latham’s location is asked to contact Youth Services Senior Sergeant S. Hodges at (910) 677- 5479 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).