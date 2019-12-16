Alert issued for ‘endangered’ missing young woman last seen in Fayetteville

Chelsea Angelica Marie Sinondon in a photo from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An alert was issued Sunday for a “missing endangered” young Fayetteville woman, officials said.

Sinondon in a photo from Fayetteville police

Chelsea Angelica Marie Sinondon, 19, was last seen Sunday morning along the 2200 block of Dockvale Drive in Fayetteville, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“She has a cognitive impairment that requires medication,” the Fayetteville news release said.

Sinondon was last seen wearing a white wooly jacket with brown interior and black and white checkered pants, according to a Silver Alert. She has brown eyes and long black hair, officials said.

Anyone with information about Sinondon’s location should contact Fayetteville Officer J. Breach at 910-433-1331.

