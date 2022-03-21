HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities issued a Silver Alert Monday night for a missing 14-year-old girl from Hope Mills.

Kilee Marie Laster is suffering from a cognitive impairment, according to the alert from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Laster was last seen getting into a silver sedan, possibly a Toyota, with an unknown person Monday afternoon.

Laster was seen at 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of Johnson Street and Porter Road in south Hope Mills, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Silver Alert said Laster was last seen at 5549 Lafayette St. near Hope Mills.

She was wearing a pink and white tie-dye sweatshirt, black leggings, white Crocs, and was carrying a blue Under Armour duffle bag.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Laster should contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Detective W. Lee at (910) 677-5473 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).