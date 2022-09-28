FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — The 82nd Airborne Division welcomes a new class of All American Hall of Famers. Nine veterans were inducted into one of the highest honors for the United States Army Division.

The All American Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes Retired General Curtis Scaparrotti, Retired Lieutenant General Raymond Mason, Colonel Benjamin Vandervoort, Captain John Sauls, Captain Gerald Wolford, 1st Lieutenant Waverly Wray, Command Sergeant Major Wolf Amacker, Command Sergeant Major Bryant Lambert and Corporal John Gilbertie.

“You’ve changed our society. You’ve changed our Army. It’s fitting that we honor you in this way,” Major General Christopher LaNeve, with U.S. Army 82nd Airborne said.

Command Sergeant Major Wolf Amacker’s picture will now hang– along with the eight other inductees– inside the 82nd Airborne Division Hall of Heroes. He established the first Iraqi Training Center, training thousands of Iraqi nationals and brought security to the conflict in the “Sunni Triangle.”

“I would have never believed anything I did would get me in the hall of fame. Absolutely the most humbling thing that has happened to me,” Command Sergeant Major Amacker said.

Richard Vandervoort accepted the induction on behalf of his deceased grandfather, Colonel Benjamin Vandervoort.

“I had no idea there were doing an induction ceremony for my grandfather,” Vandervoort said.

Coincidentally, he decided to attend All American Week at Fort Bragg to expose his two sons to the military culture and found out his grandfather would be honored.

“He had a true servant’s heart and that’s what I like for these gentlemen to understand. We are not here for ourselves. We are here for other people on this planet,” Vandervoort said.

Evening after putting in years of blood, sweat and tears with the Army, the new hall of famers said this is a humbling experience that thousands of other soldiers deserve.

“Everything that I have learned. I learned from someone else. I learned from the soldiers. I learned from the leaders,” Command Sergeant Major Bryant Lambert said.

“This was my family. This is my family, and it will forever be my family,” Amacker said.

There are many great leaders and troopers here in this division deserving of this honor. And I’m not sure if I’m one of them. But I guess others thought so,” Retired General Curtis Scaparrotti said.

This induction ceremony was part of All American Week for the 82nd Airborne Division. The four-day event wraps up on Thursday.