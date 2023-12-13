FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Construction wrapped up nearly a year ago on the massive Amazon Fulfillment Center next to Fort Liberty in Fayetteville.

The facility remains closed even during this busy holiday online shopping season. It was supposed to hire nearly 500 people with starting pay of $15 per hour by the end of 2023.

Robert Van Geons with Fayetteville Cumberland County Economic Development Corporation explains the delay.

“When they could have gotten the equipment in, and they were questioning rather or not do all of that and hire everybody and be running in time for the fall of this year,” he said.

Van Geons said he speaks with Amazon routinely about this project, and they’ve ensured him this $100 million facility will open soon.

“Throughout this they’ve told us where we stand, and we have no reason to doubt them,” he said.

A 114-room hotel and a 7 Eleven are being built on the Amazon Campus near the entrance. A positive sign to those waiting to put in Amazon applications.

“This is going to be good jobs and a good thing for our community. But the reality is there are nearly 2,000 jobs right now in Cumberland County looking for workers that pay $60,000 or more,” Van Geons said.

Amazon only told CBS17 that the facility remains in their plans. Still no information on a launch date or hiring plans.