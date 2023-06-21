FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a three-year-old boy abducted out of Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police said on Wednesday at 1 a.m., officers responded to a call for a parental child abduction. The preliminary investigation revealed Robert Paul Parker, 46, abducted his son, Robert Paul Parker Jr., 3, on or about June 14 from the 2200 block of Ireland Drive.

Parker Jr. is described as a white male who is three-years-old with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Robert Paul Parker Jr. (Fayetteville Police Department)

The abductor, Parker, is described as a 46-year-old white male who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall weighing 160 pounds with hazel eyes.

Robert Paul Parker (Fayetteville Police Department)

Parker is believed to be operating a 2006 blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with tinted windows and damage to the front end. Detectives with the police department currently have a warrant for the arrest of Parker for kidnapping.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either Parker Jr. or Parker is asked to immediately call (910) 433-1802.