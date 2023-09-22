FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, Fayetteville police announced numerous guns, drugs and ammunition were seized from a residence.
Police said a tip submitted to CrimeStoppers prompted an investigation by the department’s Campbellton Community Engagement Response Team into a residence in the 100 block of Homeplace Court.
Members secured a search warrant and seized:
- 14 firearms
- 714 grams of marijuana
- Five grams of cocaine/fentanyl mixture
- 16 grams of fentanyl
- Drug paraphernalia
- 3,325 rounds of ammunition
Erik Goins, 36, was charged with:
- Felony maintaining a dwelling
- Two counts of trafficking opium/heroin
- Possession with intent to sell/manufacture synthetic cannabinoid
- Felony conspiracy
- Possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver schedule II controlled substances
- Possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver marijuana
He received a $175,000 unsecured bond.
Rebekah Vaszily, 32, was charged with felony conspiracy and received a $7,500 unsecured bond.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.