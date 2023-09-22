FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, Fayetteville police announced numerous guns, drugs and ammunition were seized from a residence.

Police said a tip submitted to CrimeStoppers prompted an investigation by the department’s Campbellton Community Engagement Response Team into a residence in the 100 block of Homeplace Court.

Members secured a search warrant and seized:

14 firearms

714 grams of marijuana

Five grams of cocaine/fentanyl mixture

16 grams of fentanyl

Drug paraphernalia

3,325 rounds of ammunition

Ammunition seized during the search warrant. (Fayetteville Police Department)

Drugs seized from the residence during the search warrant. (Fayetteville Police Department)

Guns seized during the search warrant. 9Fayetteville Police Department)

Erik Goins, 36, was charged with:

Felony maintaining a dwelling

Two counts of trafficking opium/heroin

Possession with intent to sell/manufacture synthetic cannabinoid

Felony conspiracy

Possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver schedule II controlled substances

Possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver marijuana

He received a $175,000 unsecured bond.

Rebekah Vaszily, 32, was charged with felony conspiracy and received a $7,500 unsecured bond.

