FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Animal Services hosted a pet-friendly Christmas feast Wednesday morning for animals at the shelter in Fayetteville.

The Friends of Cumberland County Animals organized the meal for approximately 100 dogs and 50 cats housed at the shelter, according to Animal Services.

“It’s great to see the animals enjoying a special treat like this,” Animal Services Director Elaine Smith said. “We wish that all these pets could find great new homes for the holidays, so please consider adopting a new pet if there is room in your home.”

The shelter is open for adoptions on Thursday and again Dec. 28-31.

For more information about FOCCAS, visit their Facebook page. To assist Animal Services with events and other outreach programs, residents are encouraged to become a volunteer. For volunteer information, click here or call 910-321-6852.