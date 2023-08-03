FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested two Fayetteville men on Thursday after receiving an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip about child pornography, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration Enforcement Unit (SOREU) executed a search warrant at 5852 Afonshire Drive in Fayetteville after receiving the anonymous tip around 6:36 a.m.

SOREU Detectives seized 36 DVDs, laptops, hard drives, cell phones and various electronic storage devices from the home. The DVDs that were found contained child pornography, according to police.

Michael James Adams, 68, and Thomas Wayne Smith, 51, were both arrested. According to police, both of them are registered sex offenders.

Adams is charged with 37 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor with a $355,000.00 secured bond.

Wayne is being charged with 36 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor with a $351,500.00 secured bond.

Both are being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center and their first court appearance is Friday at 2:30 p.m.