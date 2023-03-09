FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip led to three arrests in a drug investigation, Fayetteville police said Thursday.

Officers began an investigation along the 1700 block of Wellons Drive after receiving the tip, police said.

Officers obtained a search warrant and narcotics were found inside the residence.

Wayne Davis, 50, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with:

possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana,

manufacture marijuana,

felony possession of marijuana,

possession with intent to sell/distribute Schedule I controlled substance,

felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance, and

maintaining a dwelling.

Davis received a $15,000 unsecured bond.

Another investigation led to a search warrant into a residence along the 2200 block of Memory Street, according to police. Officers found marijuana, a firearm, and ammunition.

Demond Esters, 39, was arrested on March 2 and charged with:

possession of firearm by felon,

possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana,

manufacture marijuana,

felony possession of marijuana,

felony maintaining a vehicle,

felony maintaining a dwelling, and

felony conspiracy.

Esters received a $35,000 secure bond.

Jennifer Heule, 42, was also arrested on March 2 in relation to the investigation and charged with:

felony possession of marijuana,

felony maintaining a dwelling, and

felony conspiracy.

Heule received a $5,000 unsecure bond.

CrimeStoppers is a community program operating throughout Fayetteville and Cumberland County. CrimeStoppers tips assist law enforcement in identifying concerns in the community and conducting investigations into those concerns. Tips are completely anonymous. If you have a tip you feel could help law enforcement, contact CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).