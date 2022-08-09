FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating the next of kin for a man and woman who passed away.

Joseph White and Kimberly Campbell (Fayetteville Police Department)

Joseph W. White, 70, died June 19 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. His last known address was in the 5000 block of Rodwell Road in Fayetteville.

Kimberly Campbell, 63, died August 3 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Police said both White’s and Campbell’s deaths do not appear to be suspicious. Anyone with information on relatives is asked to contact Cape Fear Valley Vital Statistics at 910-615-5584.