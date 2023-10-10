SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Spring Lake Police Department is asking the public if they know a decedent’s family.

Police said Danny Barnwell was transported Sept. 19 to Cape Fear Valley Center from his home in Spring Lake due to a medical emergency. On Oct. 3, officials said Barnwell died.

Police are looking for Danny Barnwell’s family. (Spring Lake Police Department)

Police have not been able to contact or identify his family.

Anyone with contact information for Mr. Barnwell’s family is asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-0350, or the Cape Fear Valley Vital Statistics Office at 910-615-5584.