‘Armed and dangerous’ Fayetteville murder suspect charged, but on the run, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for an “armed and dangerous” murder suspect who is charged with shooting a woman in the head and killing her earlier this month, police announced Wednesday.

Travis Edward Jefferson, 27, of Fayetteville, has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the fatal shooting of Nicoda Melvin, 21, on Sept. 19.

Travis Edward Jefferson (Fayetteville Police Department)

According to police, both officers and EMS responded to a report of a shooting at 4:25 p.m. inside a home in the 1100-block of Southern Avenue in Fayetteville.

Police and medical workers went into the home and found Melvin, who had been shot in the head. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died, police said.

Jefferson and Melvin both lived in the 1100-block of Southern Avenue, police said. However, police did not say if the victim and suspect were related or in a relationship of any kind.

The United States Marshals are assisting Fayetteville police with finding and arresting Jefferson. He is considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.

Three days after Melvin was killed, her brother, two relatives, and a fourth person were also shot in Fayetteville during a home invasion.

The family confirmed to CBS 17 that 16-year-old Konye Melvin and 19-year-old Marquez Melvin were both killed. Their cousin, 19-year-old Maurice Melvin, was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Maurice is Nicoda’s brother.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 22 around 5 a.m. in a home on Charlie Drive, authorities said.

Reflecting on the overwhelming loss the family is dealing with, David Murphy, who identified himself as Maurice’s uncle, said last week they were “just trying to remain strong and make sense of no sense.”

Furthermore, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 17 the suspect in the home invasion is a male and that the shooting does not appear to be random.

Police have not said if they think Jefferson is connected to the Charlie Drive home invasion.

Anyone with information regarding the Nicoda Melvin homicide investigation or the location of Travis Jefferson is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.