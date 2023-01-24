PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said they have arrested the “armed and dangerous” man they say shot a Cumberland County man to death last month.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Randquail Jahon Grace was arrested Tuesday in Randolph County by deputies and a regional fugitive task force from the U.S. Marshals.

The sheriff’s office says Grace is charged with the first-degree murder of Romeo Rankle Lilly on Dec. 23 in the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane in the southern Cumberland County town of Parkton.

Grace was being held without bond at the Randolph County Detention Center and is due in a Cumberland County courtroom Thursday.

Deputies responding to a call last month found Lilly with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead and family members were notified.

Detectives initially said Grace may have vital information about Lilly’s death. Five days later they said Grace was wanted for his murder and called him “armed and dangerous.”