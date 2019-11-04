‘Armed and dangerous’ trio sought in deadly Halloween shooting, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Monday they are seeking three murder suspects in the deadly Halloween night shooting of a man.

Officers responded to the 500 block of School Street around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. A person had called 911 and said another person had been shot, the release said.

The victim, later identified as 25-year-old Deaundre Williamson-Servin, died at the scene. His address is also along the 500 block of School Street.

All three suspects are “considered armed and dangerous” and face first-degree murder charges, police said in a news release.

Dwight Dewey Bristol, 29, Dequan Donaldson, 25, and Derrick Bridges, 36, are wanted in the shooting, police said.

(left to right) Dequan Donaldson, Derrick Bridges and Dwight Dewey Bristol. Photos from Fayetteville police

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the suspects is asked to immediately call 911.

