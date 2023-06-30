FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives are actively searching for a man wanted for at least 15 charges, including attempted first-degree murder in Fayetteville.

Javier Marquell Hasty, 21, is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Anyone who comes across Hasty is cautioned to not approach him and immediately call 911.

Hasty is wanted for the following charges and police said additional charges are being filed.

1 count of attempted frst degree murder

1 count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

3 counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

3 counts of possession of firearm by felon

2 counts of second degree kidnapping

1 count of discharging a firearm to incite fear

1 count of felony conspiracy

3 counts of possession of stolen goods

Anyone with information relating to Hasty and this investigation is asked to contact Detective L. Lockart at (910) 651-8826.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org.