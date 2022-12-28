PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man initially wanted for questioning in a murder investigation has been named a suspect by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office continues to ask the public for information to locate him.

On Friday, Dec. 23, just before 10 p.m., deputies responded to the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane in Parkton for a call about a shooting.

After arriving, deputies found 21-year-old Romello Raykel Lilly with a gunshot wound. Lilly was pronounced deceased and his family members were notified.

Initially detectives investigated the case, they asked the public to help them locate 21-year-old Randquail Jahon Grace who they may have ‘vital information’ regarding Lilly’s death. On Wednesday, they announced Grace was now wanted for the murder of Lilly.

“Grace is considered armed and dangerous; if anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call 911,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The shooting remains under investigation by members of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information can also call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically and through the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.