Armed man approaches employee at Fayetteville State University; prompts erroneous ‘active shooter’ notification

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Students and staff at Fayetteville State University likely awoke this morning startled, thanks to an error by the University.

At approximately 5:35 a.m., an employee informed campus police that she was sitting in her vehicle when she was approached by three subjects, according to University spokesperson Jeffery Womble.

The employee told officers who arrived on the scene that one of the subjects was holding a handgun.

The suspect(s) did not attempt to rob or point the weapon at the employee, according to Womble.

Womble says the subsequent active shooter notification was sent in error. The University later updated students and staff, saying that an armed subject was on campus.

FSU campus police are investigating the incident.

