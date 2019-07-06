Armed person barricaded inside Fayetteville home, police say

Police at the scene near the person barricaded in a Fayetteville home early Saturday. Photo from Nine Ten Drones @910drones

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said early Saturday that an armed person was barricaded in a home.

The incident was taking place in the 300 block of Kimberwicke Drive, which is in the Greystone Farms neighborhood, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“This situation is currently ongoing,” police said in the news release sent just after 12:30 a.m.

A media staging area was set up at Touchstone Drive near Summerchase Drive, according to police. The area is in north Fayetteville east of U.S. 401 and just north of 295.

No other information was released by authorities.

