Armed rape suspect dies after being shot by Fayetteville officer, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A man wanted for rape out of Tennessee has died after he was shot by an officer, Fayetteville police said.

The suspect, who had active warrants for sexual assault out of Tennessee, has been identified as 48-year-old Glenn Alvin Eldridge of Maynardville, Tennessee, according to police.

Police said Eldridge died on Friday from his injuries he sustained from a shooting on Thursday.

The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. in the 7400 block of Raeford Road, which is near its intersection with S. Reilly Road and Old Raeford Road west of downtown Fayetteville.

While attempting to serve the fugitive warrant, officers encountered the suspect, who was armed with multiple firearms. A Fayetteville police detective assigned to the U.S. Marshals Task Force shot the suspect, police said.

Eldridge was a fugitive wanted in Tennessee for two rape warrants, Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said.

“The United States Marshal Task Force are assigned to the apprehension of the most high risk and dangerous fugitives,” a news release said.

The SBI, U.S. Marshals Service and the Fayetteville Police Department will all conduct investigations into the shooting, Hawkins said.