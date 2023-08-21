FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect who robbed a convenience store in Fayetteville nearly a month ago.

On July 22, a suspect entered the Short Stop located at 5310 Cedar Creek Road and pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register. Police said once the suspect received the money he left the store.

Police arrested and charged Hamzah Abdullah Thompson, 21 of Fayetteville, on Saturday. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen property and second-degree kidnapping.

According to police, Thompson was in custody on an unrelated matter at the Cumberland County Detention Center. He was processed and received a $75,000 secured bond.

Thompson’s first appearance is Monday at 2:30 p.m.